Alexandria non-profits receive combined $48,000 in grant money

From Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Red River Bank
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two non-profits in Alexandria are receiving a combined almost $50,000 in grant money to better serve their missions.

“Serving Grace” and “Hope House of Central Louisiana” have received a combined $48,000 from two banks, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Red River Bank, right here in Cenla.

“Serving Grace”, an after school, elementary-age enrichment program for lower-income families, received $30,000. The non-profit plans to use the money to expand its services to include adults. They’d like to develop a financial education program helping lower and middle-income adults become more financially secure.

“Hope House of Central Louisiana”, which provides safe, transitional housing and services to the homeless community, received $18,000. The organization plans to use the funds to create permanent, affordable housing by building eight to ten affordable housing units.

The two banks have a partnership with one another. Red River Bank selected the non-profits based on the important work they’re doing to help others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas bank is providing additional financial support to help local non-profits who are making a difference in the community.

“Because of the pandemic and the economic impacts of various places being shut down, organizations, non-profits unable to raise funds like they normally would as many events have been cancelled where they’re used to doing fundraising. We changed the match to the grant. We increased it to a five times match so for every dollar that Red River has given to these organizations in Central Louisiana, we’re matching it with five.”

Greg Hettrick, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Director of Community Investment

The Partnership Grant Program, which provided these funds, supports local non-profits in five states, along with Louisiana.

Because of the pandemic, the Dallas bank is upping the grant program to $2.3 million this year to help those affected by COVID-19.

