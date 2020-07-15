Advertisement

Alexandria selected as NAIA National Tournament site

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) will serve as an NAIA Opening Round host for the 64-team national tournament field for both men's and women's national brackets. The NAIA Men's and Women's Basketball National Tournament Opening Rounds will be held in the Rapides Parish Coliseum on March 12 and 13, 2021.

The site will be one of 16 men's and women's tournament sites around the country and will serve as a qualifying tournament to advance to the NAIA National Tournament finals in Kansas City (Missouri) for men and Sioux City (Iowa) for women.

"We are thrilled to hosts teams from our region for this multi-day tournament. The tournament is expected to bring around 3,000 spectators for an estimated economic impact of $385,000," says Sherry Ellington, Executive Director CEO of the Alexandria/Pineville Area CVB.

The Alexandria/Pineville Area CVB, one of the four confirmed hosts to date, worked in conjunction with the Red River Athletic Conference to submit a bid as one of 16 national host sites for each men's and women's basketball tournaments. In completing the bid packet for the NAIA, a number of key partners promptly emerged to assist in the process. These partners include the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority (GAEDA), the City of Alexandria, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, Rapides Parish Coliseum, Rapides Parish Police Jury and Louisiana State University Alexandria (LSUA).

Additionally, by coordinating with the NAIA National Office, the host contract included a guarantee that both LSUA men's and women's teams will play at the site as long as the squads qualify for the national tournament through either an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.

"LSUA takes great pride in working alongside strong community partners to pave the way for new events to be hosted in Central Louisiana," said Adam Jonson, LSUA Director of Athletics. "In addition to the significant economic impact these activities contribute to the entire community, we believe that this selection as a national tournament opening round host site is both a testament to the caliber of events that come to CENLA as well as the brand identity that LSUA has earned among our national association."

A new format for the national tournament comes as a result of the merger of NAIA Division I and II basketball classifications. Until the 2020-2021 seasons, two classifications have existed and the two divisions have hosted separate national tournaments with 32 teams qualifying for each men's and women's Division I and II tournaments. Those 32 teams would compete at different sites for a national title. Now, the 16 opening round winners will travel to Kansas City and Sioux City, for men's and women's national titles, respectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Alexandria/Pineville Convention & Visitor's Bureau and the Red River Athletic Conference as host of men's and women's basketball national tournament opening rounds," said Mike Higgins, Director of Championships for the NAIA. "We are confident the local organizing committee will do an outstanding job hosting our student-athletes."

Teams will converge in Central Louisiana beginning March 10, 2021 for practice and a pre-tournament student-athlete banquet before games begin on Friday, March 12. The NAIA will assign teams based on national seeding, and it plans for each site to welcome teams from within the region, including Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, and/or Kentucky. However, it is possible for teams outside this footprint to travel to Alexandria for the national tournament event.

Event supporters are crucial to the success of the tournament, including “team hosts” which will assist in welcoming the visiting teams to Central Louisiana. Event sponsorships are also available. For more information, please contact Sam Dangerfield (442-9546 or sam@apacvb.org) with the Alexandria/Pineville Area CVB.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

McGehee: “I want to surpass 10,000 yards”

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Tioga Senior, Blake McGeHee, is on track to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns after throwing for 2,514 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season.

Sports

Derrald Moore Jr. set to walk-on at Southern University

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
COVID-19 cost ASH outfielder Derrald Moore Jr. his senior season but, that didn’t stop him from reaching for opportunities at one of his dream schools.

Sports

State Fair Classic still in place despite cancellation of Texas State Fair

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Habtom Keleta
Despite the recent announcement from the State Fair of Texas, the annual State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M is still set to take place on Saturday, September 26 in the historic Cotton Bowl.

Sports

McNeese adds Arizona State running back transfer AJ Carter to roster

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
The McNeese football program has added another Power Five transfer to the roster in former Arizona State running back A.J. Carter, school officials confirm.

Latest News

Sports

Southland Conference announces dates for virtual media day

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
The Southland Conference will host its 2020 Football Media Kickoff virtually on Wednesday, July 22, via Zoom webinar.

Sports

2020 SWAC Football Virtual Media Days set for July 22-24

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
For the first time in history, the Southwestern Athletic Conference will conduct its annual football media event using a virtual format on Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24.

Sports

Tioga’s Chloe French signs with LC softball

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former Tioga catcher Chloe French signed with Louisiana College on Wednesday.

Sports

REPORT: Former LSU LB Marcel Brooks headed to TCU

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks is headed back home to play for TCU.

Sports

SEC postpones volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions through Aug. 31

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Lindsley
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday, July 14, that it will be postponing the start of volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions until Monday, August 31.

Sports

Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise