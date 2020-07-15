Arrest made in cruelty to juvenile investigation

BALL, La. (KALB) - A Ball man has been arrested for domestic abuse battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

On July 10, representatives of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services filed a complaint with RPSO in reference to allegations of child abuse that occurred in Ball. According to the complaint, on July 8, an infant was taken to a local area hospital for treatment related to a variety of significant unexplained injuries. Due to the extent of the injuries, the infant was stabilized and transported to a hospital in New Orleans for further treatment.

During the course of their investigation, D.C.F.S. took guardianship of the infant. Detectives from the Tioga Substation were assigned the case and during their investigation, the infant’s father, Shane Austin Bennett, 22, was identified as a suspect.

After an investigation into the incident, Bennett was arrested for two counts of domestic abuse battery -severe bodily injury and two counts second degree cruelty to juveniles. Bennett, who was at his residence during the search, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bennett remains in jail in lieu of posting a $70,000 bond.

Sheriff Mark Wood would like to let everyone know the infant victim in this case has since been released from the hospital. The infant is in a safe environment and being cared for by a state-approved foster family. Sheriff Wood would also like to commend the deputies, detectives, state agencies, medical staff and all involved for their diligence and many hours put into this difficult investigation, as well as providing care for the victim.

“We are the protectors and the voice for our children,” Wood said. “As I have said many times before… the safety of our children is paramount and we will be vigilant in our enforcement.”

