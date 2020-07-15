Advertisement

Beauregard Sheriff: Ragley residents should lock doors, stay aware as manhunt continues

Neil P. Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles
Neil P. Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford is advising residents in the Ragley area to stay aware and keep their doors locked as the manhunt for a double-murder suspect continues.

Lake Charles Neil P. Broussard, 51, a convicted sex offender, is considered armed and dangerous. He is accused of killing two people and shooting another in Westlake early this morning.

Herford said residents who see anyone suspicious in the Ragley area or who knows Broussard’s whereabouts should call 911.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Broussard has an active warrant for rape. Broussard may be driving a black Hyundai Elantra bearing a Louisiana license plate 950DCZ. He could also possibly be driving a silver Ford Mustang bearing Louisiana license plate 893CIP.

The shooting in the 2400 block of Duraso Drive in Westlake happened around 4 a.m. A 14-year-old girl who authorities say was kidnapped by Broussard was found walking a neighborhood in Beauregard Parish around 7 a.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities plan on releasing more information regarding the double homicide later today as their investigation continues.

