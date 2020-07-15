Advertisement

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Around 20 demonstrators took to Plum Street Tuesday night after someone vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of City Hall.

Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

The red smears cover two of the mural’s 16 letters, the ‘I' and the ‘S.’ There are also new tire marks through several other letters, including the ‘M.’

The demonstrators say they found out about the vandalism around 7:30 p.m. while they were having their nightly vigil outside District 1 Police Headquarters in the West End.

Around 10:30 p.m., some people showed up with equipment in an attempt to clean the mural.

A woman at the scene who does art conservation work tells FOX19 NOW the paint has been down too long and the mural will likely have to be repainted.

City Council member Jeff Pastor released the following statement about the incident:

“If this is true, purposefully vandalizing BLM mural, I am sickened by this level of hate and vitriol. We must do better. This is why a pedestrian plaza is so critically important in front of City Hall, the ‘people’s house.’”

The privately funded mural was unveiled June 19. Seventeen teams of local Black artists created the letters (and exclamation point.)

“What happened to the Black Lives Matter Mural is terrible and we need a fix quickly. We’ve been working with the Administration and Councilman Pastor on a fix, how to turn this section of Plum into a pedestrian-friendly plaza, and how to allow the artists to fix the mural. We need to let people enjoy it without being worried about traffic,” Council Member Greg Landsman said.

Copyright 2020 WXIXI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

State

La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

National

Nick Cannon apologizes for ‘hurtful’ anti-Semitic comments

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
Cannon said his apology came after discussions with Jewish leaders and he vowed to become more informed.

News

Longleaf Hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The $13.5 million Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with providing 100 more clinical and non-clinical jobs.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

News

Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with the hiring of 100 clinical and non clinical positions.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division holds their change of command ceremony.

News

Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.