Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

TRUMP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics are describing the move as a dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law. Trump will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to announce the federal rule as he seeks to make it easier to meet some of the country’s infrastructure needs. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 818 words, photos. Eds.: Trump is scheduled to speak at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHILD KILLED

ATLANTA — A private funeral is planned Wednesday for an 8--year-old girl shot to death near the site where a white police officer killed a Black man on July 4. Secoriea Turner was killed on July 4 when at least one gunman opened fire into the car in which she was riding. By Jeff Martin. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s governor joins legislative leaders for what they say will be an announcement about education. School districts are trying to balance safety and what’s best for students in a state that has had one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country in the past month. Developing.

MISMANAGED SHERIFF'S OFFICE

UNION, S.C. — A suspended South Carolina sheriff appeared in court Tuesday after being indicted and accused of sending lewd messages and an obscene photo to a Union County resident. SENT: 192 words.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-ALABAMA-SESSIONS

MOBILE, Ala. — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. The defeat likely ends Sessions’ long political career, a bitter loss egged on by President Donald Trump. By Bill Barrow and Kim Chandler. SENT: 731 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE SCHOOL NAMES

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama school board wants to rename three high schools that honor men who played roles in the Confederacy. The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of high schools honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and poet Sidney Lanier, who served in the rebel army. SENT: 240 words, photos.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

CLERGY ABUSE-NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — A group of news organizations including The Associated Press headed to court Wednesday seeking to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. By Jim Mustian. SENT: 425 words, photos. Eds.: Will be led with court developments. Timing uncertain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a fresh taste of bitter medicine for New Orleans: A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. Louisiana had been a hot spot for the disease in March and early April, leading to harsh restrictions on public gatherings and many businesses. By Kevin McGill and Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 799 words, photos.

___

