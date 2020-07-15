Derrald Moore Jr. set to walk-on at Southern University

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 cost ASH outfielder Derrald Moore Jr. his senior season but, that didn’t stop him from reaching for opportunities at one of his dream schools.

The dual-threat athlete is set to walk-on at Southern University in both baseball and football. During his time there as a freshman, he plans to hit the ground running to earn a scholarship by his sophomore year.

“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “I will be putting in overtime. Count on me having a scholarship by my sophomore year,” he added.

In 2019 senior for football, he caught six touchdowns for 627 receiving yards. In his junior season for baseball, he finished with a batting average of .291, one home-run and 23 RBI’s.

