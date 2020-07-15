Advertisement

Derrald Moore Jr. set to walk-on at Southern University

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 cost ASH outfielder Derrald Moore Jr. his senior season but, that didn’t stop him from reaching for opportunities at one of his dream schools.

The dual-threat athlete is set to walk-on at Southern University in both baseball and football. During his time there as a freshman, he plans to hit the ground running to earn a scholarship by his sophomore year.

“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “I will be putting in overtime. Count on me having a scholarship by my sophomore year,” he added.

In 2019 senior for football, he caught six touchdowns for 627 receiving yards. In his junior season for baseball, he finished with a batting average of .291, one home-run and 23 RBI’s.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

McGehee: “I want to surpass 10,000 yards”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Tioga Senior, Blake McGeHee, is on track to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns after throwing for 2,514 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season.

Sports

State Fair Classic still in place despite cancellation of Texas State Fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Habtom Keleta
Despite the recent announcement from the State Fair of Texas, the annual State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M is still set to take place on Saturday, September 26 in the historic Cotton Bowl.

Sports

McNeese adds Arizona State running back transfer AJ Carter to roster

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brady Renard
The McNeese football program has added another Power Five transfer to the roster in former Arizona State running back A.J. Carter, school officials confirm.

Sports

Southland Conference announces dates for virtual media day

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Southland Conference will host its 2020 Football Media Kickoff virtually on Wednesday, July 22, via Zoom webinar.

Latest News

Sports

2020 SWAC Football Virtual Media Days set for July 22-24

Updated: 12 hours ago
For the first time in history, the Southwestern Athletic Conference will conduct its annual football media event using a virtual format on Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24.

Sports

Tioga’s Chloe French signs with LC softball

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former Tioga catcher Chloe French signed with Louisiana College on Wednesday.

Sports

REPORT: Former LSU LB Marcel Brooks headed to TCU

Updated: 16 hours ago
former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks is headed back home to play for TCU.

Sports

SEC postpones volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions through Aug. 31

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Amanda Lindsley
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday, July 14, that it will be postponing the start of volleyball, cross country, and soccer competitions until Monday, August 31.

Sports

Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Doug Williams Talks Redskins and HBCU’s on the Rise

Sports

No high school football until Phase 4

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted on Monday not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase 4 of K-12 re-opening.