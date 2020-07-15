Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer writes that Bubba Wallace deserves a slot in Wednesday night's $1 million All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. He can get into the 20-driver field by either winning one of three stages or he can be voted in by fans. Fryer writes that Wallace deserves the slot because he has done well on the track with his underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports team. He has also done so under enormous pressure. He is NASCAR's only Black driver at the top level and has championed racial equality.