Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — A guard at a Louisiana prison faces charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle contraband to inmates at the facility. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said St. Gabriel police arrested Paige Destanie M. Ruiz, 21, of Prairieville, late Monday at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Ruiz, a corrections cadet, had been a probational employee at the prison since May. The department said she will be fired. Ruiz faces several charges, including eight counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

UNDATED (AP) — A judge has denied a request by news organizations including The Associated Press to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. Judge Kern Reese ruled Wednesday that Benson's privacy rights didn't change with his 2018 death. The news outlets argued interest in the 2015 case has been heightened by revelations this year that Saints executives engaged in a behind-the-scenes public relations campaign to help the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese contain fallout from a clergy abuse crisis.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law the full multimillion-dollar package of business tax breaks that lawmakers passed in their June special session as a coronavirus recovery effort. The Democratic governor agreed to temporarily suspend part of the corporate franchise tax for one year, to give a sizable tax break to the state’s casinos and to expand tax credit programs that lawmakers previously curbed as giveaway programs that didn’t benefit the state. Republican lawmakers who sponsored the bills described the credits and exemptions as a needed boost to help businesses struggling with coronavirus closures and restrictions. Opponents called the bills a giveaway to business that will worsen budget uncertainty.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence insisted schools should reopen to in-person instruction for students in a visit to Louisiana. The state has reemerged as one of the nation’s hot spots for the coronavirus only months after signs pointed to a successful outbreak response. The Republican vice president appeared at Louisiana State University with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders. Pence described the nation as “in a much better position today to deal with the pandemic” even as virus cases surge across much of the country. Louisiana isn't taking the wide-open approach sought by Pence. Schools are planning a mix of online and in-person learning this fall.