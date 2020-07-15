Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — A group of news organizations including The Associated Press headed to court Wednesday seeking to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. The news outlets argued interest in the 2015 case has been heightened by revelations this year that Saints executives engaged in a behind-the-scenes public relations campaign to help the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese contain the fallout from a clergy abuse crisis. Attorneys for Benson, who died in 2018, have opposed the request.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence insisted schools should reopen to in-person instruction for students in a visit to Louisiana. The state has reemerged as one of the nation’s hot spots for the coronavirus only months after signs pointed to a successful outbreak response. The Republican vice president appeared at Louisiana State University with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders. Pence described the nation as “in a much better position today to deal with the pandemic” even as virus cases surge across much of the country. Louisiana isn't taking the wide-open approach sought by Pence. Schools are planning a mix of online and in-person learning this fall.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Teachers and students will have to wear face coverings as much as possible. Schools will be limited to visitors. And classrooms for young students could become the equivalent of a one-room schoolhouse. Those provisions are included in new coronavirus regulations for Louisiana schools approved Tuesday by the state’s top school board. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted the minimum safety standards for schools reopening this fall a day before the deadline set by state lawmakers. The rules include a mask mandate for students in grades 3 through 12. But that regulation has language applying the face coverings “to the greatest extent possible and practical.”

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suburban New Orleans district attorney says he won't prosecute four sheriff's deputies in connection with the asphyxiation death of a Black man during an arrest in 2018. Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick released a 27-page report Tuesday on his investigation into the death of 22-year-old Keeven Robinson. Robinson's death has been the subject of multiple protests in Jefferson Parish, where the coroner said there were signs of trauma on Robinson's neck. Connick said an investigation showed Jefferson deputies used justifiable force during an attempt to arrest him on drug charges. A civil lawsuit by Robinson's family continues.