La. addresses ‘look the other way’ mask policies

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued a joint statement Wednesday, July 15 warning those business owners and others that their “look the other way” approach is not in-line with the state mandate.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A notice posted on the Facebook page of an Ascension Parish tanning salon tells customers they can enter the business without a mask and no questions will be asked.

A Livingston Parish restaurant posted a similar notice about their business.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued a joint statement Wednesday, July 15 warning those business owners and others that their “look the other way” approach is not in-line with the state mandate.

The statement, seen below, reiterated that everyone entering a business in Louisiana should be wearing a mask unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing so. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it would specifically visit the tanning salon, Planet Beach in Gonzales, to explain the mandate.

Here is the full statement from LSFMO and LDH:

