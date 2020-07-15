Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 2:00 PM Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards hosts call-in radio show - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards hosts his 52nd monthly statewide call-in radio show, 'Ask the Governor'

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

The toll-free number to call is 1-877-217-5757