McGehee: “I want to surpass 10,000 yards”

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga senior quarterback Blake McGehee is on track to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns. In his junior season, he threw for 2,514 yards and 31 touchdowns.

“I have a big milestone in my career, and I’m definitely going to surpass 10,000 yards,” McGehee said.

After the 2019 season, the Ole Miss baseball commit totaled for 7,658 passing yards and 83 touchdowns. Even though baseball is his number one, he won’t settle for anything less than being the best in both sports.

“You always want to be the best at everything you do, and I feel like I could be,” McGehee said. “I just need to go out there and play my best.”

