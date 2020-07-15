Network issues knock frontline hazard pay applications offline hours after launch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A network issue has knocked down several parts of the Louisiana Department of Revenue website, including an online application portal for frontline workers to receive a $250 hazard pay rebate.

The application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and by approximately 7 a.m. had accepted more than 14,000 applications.

Bandwidth and servers were configured to handle the high volume of applications anticipated, however, a separate network connectivity issue has affected all applications on the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal, including the frontline workers application, Louisiana File Online, and other tax management applications.

The state Office of Technology Services has all hands on deck working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

There is no way to contact the LDR directly about the outage. Officials are asking for the public’s patience.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

