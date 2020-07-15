RPSO: Meth investigation leads to 6 arrests, including a juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that six people were arrested following an investigation into meth sales in Pineville. One of the arrests was a juvenile.

On July 10, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at a home on Herman Lane in Pineville. From their investigation, agents already held active warrants for the residents, Kenneth Cole Jr. and Leslie Cole, for possession of meth with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy.

RPSO says a large amount of suspected meth (approximately 8.9 ounces), a firearm and over $28,000 in cash were seized. RPSO also says three other suspects, identified as Willie Delrie III, JayDon Neal and John Roger Rodrigue Jr., were located in the residence and were found to be in possession of suspected meth. A juvenile was in the residence as well and was in possession of suspected meth and marijuana. All suspects were taken into custody and placed under arrest for various charges. The juvenile was issued a juvenile citation and released to a family member.

All suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Kenneth Cole Jr. and Leslie Cole remain in jail in lieu of a $31,500 bond. Delrie III was released on July 13 on a $3,500 bond, Neal was released on July 13 on a $2,500 bond and Rodrigue, Jr. was released on July 10 on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.