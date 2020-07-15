Southern University and LSU prepare students for move-in day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a month, college students will move back to their campus home away from home. Universities are enforcing extra cleaning and safety measures to ensure students have an easy transition.

LSU Residential Life will host a Facebook live Wednesday at 12 pm to guide students through the move-in process during this pandemic. The residential life team will provide updates on what students should expect on move-in day, residential life expectations as well as answer questions.

First-year students are still required to say on campus, LSU says. However, students can submit an exemption request. Email reslife@lsu.edu for more details.

Students moving into first-year residence halls can return to campus on August 15-19, 2020. Those moving into apartments return on August 16-23, 2020.

Everyone that enters the campus will be asked to wear a mask. Upon move-in, students will receive an LSU gaitor and hand sanitizer.

Incoming or returning students will be assigned a move-in day and time to minimize contact with other families. The university says updates can be found in the “My Details” page of the housing portal beginning July 15, 2020.

Move-in details are listed below, according to information provided by LSU.

Each student will have a 2-hour window to move in. Roommates will be assigned together.

No volunteers will be available to assist.

No more than two individual people may accompany a student who is moving into the community.

Students will also be limited to two cars to move in.

Additional move-in details for LSU students can be found here.

Preparations are also in full swing Southern University in Baton Rouge.

According to Southern University Residential Life and Housing, incoming and returning students will have a scheduled day/time to move in.

University leaders say move-in will be extended throughout the day to ensure families can keep a safe distance. “Only two non-residents will be allowed in the building to help students move-in,” according to the university.

Everyone that enters a building will have their temperatures checked and must answer a questionnaire. Residents and visitors are also required to wear masks.

Parents, remember to pack cleaning supplies. University officials encourage campus residents to clean the bedrooms and bathrooms before use.

Additional details for incoming/returning Southern University students can be found here.

