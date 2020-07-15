Advertisement

Southern University and LSU prepare students for move-in day

LSU and SU are both making preparations for what the fall semester will look like with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.
LSU and SU are both making preparations for what the fall semester will look like with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.(WAFB)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a month, college students will move back to their campus home away from home. Universities are enforcing extra cleaning and safety measures to ensure students have an easy transition.

LSU Residential Life will host a Facebook live Wednesday at 12 pm to guide students through the move-in process during this pandemic. The residential life team will provide updates on what students should expect on move-in day, residential life expectations as well as answer questions.

First-year students are still required to say on campus, LSU says. However, students can submit an exemption request. Email reslife@lsu.edu for more details.

Students moving into first-year residence halls can return to campus on August 15-19, 2020. Those moving into apartments return on August 16-23, 2020.

Everyone that enters the campus will be asked to wear a mask. Upon move-in, students will receive an LSU gaitor and hand sanitizer.

Incoming or returning students will be assigned a move-in day and time to minimize contact with other families. The university says updates can be found in the “My Details” page of the housing portal beginning July 15, 2020.

Move-in details are listed below, according to information provided by LSU.

  • Each student will have a 2-hour window to move in. Roommates will be assigned together.
  • No volunteers will be available to assist.
  • No more than two individual people may accompany a student who is moving into the community.
  • Students will also be limited to two cars to move in.

Additional move-in details for LSU students can be found here.

Preparations are also in full swing Southern University in Baton Rouge.

According to Southern University Residential Life and Housing, incoming and returning students will have a scheduled day/time to move in.

University leaders say move-in will be extended throughout the day to ensure families can keep a safe distance. “Only two non-residents will be allowed in the building to help students move-in,” according to the university.

Everyone that enters a building will have their temperatures checked and must answer a questionnaire. Residents and visitors are also required to wear masks.

Parents, remember to pack cleaning supplies. University officials encourage campus residents to clean the bedrooms and bathrooms before use.

Additional details for incoming/returning Southern University students can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

News

Longleaf Hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The $13.5 million Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with providing 100 more clinical and non-clinical jobs.

News

Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with the hiring of 100 clinical and non clinical positions.

News

New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division holds their change of command ceremony.

News

Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

Latest News

State

La. addresses ‘look the other way’ mask policies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Louisiana officials warn business owners and others that their “look the other way” approach is not in-line with the state mandate.

News

Rapides Superintendent Powell discusses Fall 2020 school prep, sick policies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Brooke Buford speaks with Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell to discuss preparations for class in the fall and the policy for those that may get sick.

News

Dartanyon Williams discusses run for U.S. Senate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Dartanyon Williams discusses his decision to run for U.S. Senate.

State

Beauregard Sheriff: Ragley residents should lock doors, stay aware as manhunt continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford is advising residents in the Ragley area to stay aware and keep their doors locked as the manhunt for a double-murder suspect continues.

News

Local woman sewing "smile masks"

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Marjorie Shanks sells the smile masks in her Etsy shop called Vintage Southern Art.

News

Avoyelles Parish woman sewing special “smile masks”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
An Avoyelles Parish woman is sewing and selling face masks with clear, plastic windows in them so that the mask wearer's facial expressions and mouth are visible to others.