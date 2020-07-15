Advertisement

Tom Benson competency case back in court; lawyers seek to have documents unsealed

Associated Press argues in Civil Court emails between the Saints and Archdiocese should not remain confidential
Associated Press argues in Civil Court emails between the Saints and Archdiocese should not remain confidential
By Rilwan Balogun
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Attorneys for national news outlets want a judge to unseal court records dealing with Tom Benson’s mental competency.

Media lawyers contest recent emails between the Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans and sought a public relation warrant unsealing the files from the 2015 case.

The 2015 case was a year and a half battle.

Benson’s competency came up when his estranged daughter and grandchildren claimed he was not in his right mind when he cut them out of his will and decided to name his third wife Gayle as his sole heir.

His estranged family claimed Benson was in mental decline and was being influenced by his wife to put the Saints and Pelicans empire under her sole control.

Orleans Civil Court Judge Kern Reese oversaw the competency hearing and closed the court claiming to protect Benson’s privacy.

Reese eventually ruled Benson competent to manage his affairs.

Today, attorneys want those documents un-sealed claiming Benson’s death diminished his need for privacy.

The request follows another long-running legal battle for transparency about how much the Saints organization advised the Archdiocese of New Orleans on how to publicly handle the credible release of names of clergymen accused of sexual abuse.

Benson died in 2018.

His attorneys opposed the request.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

