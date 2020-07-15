Advertisement

Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) -- A Massachusetts man and woman are now married, with a little help from a vacationing local mayor and state officials.

Matt and Naomi Kalliath’s planned nuptials went awry when their reverend was a no-show.

Fortunately, the wedding was saved when Naomi’s mom then spotted Carlo DeMaria, the mayor of Everett, Massachusetts, in a nearby backyard and asked if he had the authority to marry the couple.

However, DeMaria didn’t have the authority. So he quickly decided to call Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who gave the mayor an emergency justice of the peace status.

With his new status, DeMaria was able to legally officiate the wedding and the vows were said.

“Yeah, we had personal vows written down, the mayor could be there with us,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And we were both crying and everything.”

The young couple later grabbed lunch with the mayor and gave him a gift to thank him.

They also would’ve liked to thank Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for their aid.

“You know, how Lt. Gov. Polito and Gov. Baker care about their citizens,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And it was nice to hear that directly from them on the phone.”

While they didn’t attend the lunch meeting, Polito and Baker called the couple to offer their congratulations.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

State

La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

National

Nick Cannon apologizes for ‘hurtful’ anti-Semitic comments

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
Cannon said his apology came after discussions with Jewish leaders and he vowed to become more informed.

News

Longleaf Hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The $13.5 million Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with providing 100 more clinical and non-clinical jobs.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

News

Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with the hiring of 100 clinical and non clinical positions.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division holds their change of command ceremony.

News

Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.