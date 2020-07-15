Advertisement

West Monroe man accused of assaulting officer after refusing to wear mask at Walmart

Ricky Lee Taylor
Ricky Lee Taylor(OPSO)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit a police officer with his vehicle after refusing to wear a mask at Walmart.

According to an arrest report, it happened on the afternoon of July 14, 2020, at the Walmart Supercenter in West Monroe.

The customer, identified as Ricky Taylor, 64, was asked to wear a mask, as per business policy. The report says an officer on the scene offered Taylor a mask, but he started using profane language at the officer saying, “You can’t make me wear a f------ mask,” and “I’m not wearing a f------ mask.” The report states that the business wanted Taylor placed on trespass notice.

The report says the officer asked for Taylor’s driver’s license, but Taylor refused to provide it. It says Taylor got in his vehicle and refused to identify himself. As the officer was taking Taylor’s license plate number, police say Taylor backed up his vehicle and hit the officer twice. The officer did not fall but did lose his balance, the report states.

The report states that Taylor was placed under arrest by another officer but resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

The report says Taylor stated he could not wear a mask because of a medical condition and stated he could not see the officer behind his vehicle.

Taylor was booked on charges of resisting an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, and disturbing the peace.

