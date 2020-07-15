Advertisement

‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool on IRS.gov takes guesswork out of when to expect refunds

(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided to us by the Internal Revenue Service:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IRS reminds taxpayers that one of the best ways to check on their refund is the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website and the IRS2Go app. Updated once a day, usually overnight, this useful tool gives taxpayers a projected refund issuance date as soon as it is approved.

The IRS issues nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days, and the fastest way to get a refund is to use IRS e-file and direct deposit. Taxpayers should also know they can have their refunds divided into up to three separate accounts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IRS live phone assistance is extremely limited. People are encouraged to first check the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website and the IRS2Go app. Taxpayers can also review the IRS Services Guide which links to additional IRS online services.

Please note: Ordering a tax transcript will not speed delivery of tax refunds nor does the posting of a tax transcript to a taxpayer’s account determine the timing of a refund delivery. Calls to request transcripts for this purpose are unnecessary. Transcripts are available online and by mail at Get Transcript.

A few necessary items

To use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool, taxpayers will need to enter their Social Security number, tax filing status (single, married, head of household) and the exact amount of the tax refund claimed on the return.

Taxpayers who file electronically can check “Where’s My Refund?” within 24 hours after they receive their e-file acceptance notification. The tool can tell taxpayers when their tax return has been received when the refund is approved and the date the refund is to be issued.

Some refunds may take longer

While the IRS continues to process electronic and paper tax returns, issue refunds, and accept payments, there are delays in processing paper tax returns due to limited staffing. If a taxpayer filed a paper tax return, the return will be processed in the order in which it was received. Do not file a second tax return or call the IRS.

Many different factors can affect the timing of a refund. In some cases, a tax return may require additional review. It is also important to consider the time it takes for a financial institution to post the refund to an account or for a refund check to be delivered by mail.

Taxpayers who owe

The IRS encourages taxpayers who owe to do a Paycheck Check Up every year to ensure enough tax is withheld from their pay to avoid an unexpected tax bill.

Copyright 2020 IRS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

State

La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

National

Nick Cannon apologizes for ‘hurtful’ anti-Semitic comments

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
Cannon said his apology came after discussions with Jewish leaders and he vowed to become more informed.

News

Longleaf Hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The $13.5 million Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with providing 100 more clinical and non-clinical jobs.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

News

Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with the hiring of 100 clinical and non clinical positions.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division holds their change of command ceremony.

News

Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.