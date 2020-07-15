Advertisement

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV/CNN) - Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

“Meet Lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me because I’m not wearing a mask. Next time, I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” the post read.

The post exploded online, and a GoFundMe was created to collect tip money for Gutierrez, who ended up getting over $100,000 in donations.

Now, Gilles wants half of the money raised on the GoFundMe page.

“It was discrimination, and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that kind of behavior,” she said.

Gilles says she has medical problems. She also says masks are not effective.

“I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,” she said. “And I do have asthma as well, and I do get ‘maskne’ (mask acne), so there’s several things going on. And not only that, it doesn’t even work.”

She shared two pieces of paperwork to show what she calls a medical exemption. A 2015 report she shared shows analysis of her uterus and an ovarian cyst. Gilles says she also has a handwritten note from a chiropractor that says she has “underlying health conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask.”

Gilles says the lawyers she has spoken to about taking her case are expensive and she cannot afford one yet, so she has started her own GoFundMe to raise money for herself.

She says that she will not apologize.

“I feel like I need the apology. I’ve been discriminated against. I’m the one who’s sick,” Gilles said.

Starbucks now requires customers to wear facial covering or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned American stores. The mandate supersedes local laws in some states or cities that might not require wearing one.

Starbucks says customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2020 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

State

La. state tax deadline extended to Friday, July 17

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

National

Nick Cannon apologizes for ‘hurtful’ anti-Semitic comments

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
Cannon said his apology came after discussions with Jewish leaders and he vowed to become more informed.

News

Longleaf Hospital expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The $13.5 million Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with providing 100 more clinical and non-clinical jobs.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

News

Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Longleaf Hospital expansion includes the addition of 40 more beds along with the hiring of 100 clinical and non clinical positions.

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

News

New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division holds their change of command ceremony.

News

Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.