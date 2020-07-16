ASH’s T.J. Johnson has high expectations for Trojans’ offense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we hope for a season, Alexandria Senior High wide receiver T.J. Johnson has high hopes for himself.

In 2019, Johnson saw action primarily as a slot receiver for the Trojan offense. He was also a part of the ASH basketball team that won the school’s first state title in March.

He’s been training with Richard Jefferson over the summer at Rich Body Fitness, and he says that he has high expectations.

“I’m planning on having a breakout junior season,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to do something to get on people’s radar. I’m making sure I know every position so that I can play anywhere, whether it’s outside or inside receiver.

He also believes the Trojans’ offense will ascend to new heights because of the addition of offensive coordinator Ben McLaughlin, as well as the progress of senior quarterback Judd Barton.

“Judd said himself that he wants to throw for five touchdowns a game,” Johnson said. “He said it while we were at the field throwing. I told him I wanted to catch three touchdowns a game. I think he will have a breakout senior season. I think he’ll get on a lot more coaches’ radar and have a good season.”

