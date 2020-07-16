Advertisement

Burrow Road sign stolen

Only a metal post remains where the Burrow Road sign once was.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shortly after its inception, the Burrow Road sign has been taken from its post at the intersection of Highland Road.

The road, dedicated to LSU championship quarterback Joe Burrow, is just south of campus off of Highland Road. On the morning of July 16, the signage was gone.

Burrow, a native of Athens, Ohio, won the Heisman Trophy after setting many NCAA, SEC, and LSU records in the 2019 season and is the most decorated player in LSU football history. His 2019 season is considered by many to be the best ever in college football.

He finished 2019 with 5,671 yards passing, 60 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also ran the ball for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

He set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in 2019 while leading the Tigers to a 15-0 perfect season and the CFP National Championship.

Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

