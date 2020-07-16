Businessman writes book to help lost black boys find their way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the pandemic, Patrick Brown embarked on a journey to write a book aimed at helping young black boys get on the right path to success. Growing up in a tough neighborhood, Brown is using his experiences to encourage a younger generation.

His book, Lost Black Boys, is a thought provoking guide to help lost black boys from ages 5-95.

“It addresses the dark places in lost black boys’ lives and guides them to a lit path of spiritual strength, humbleness, truth, self-worth and self-awareness,” said Brown.

The first chapter of the book focuses on having no fear.

Brown says, “Basically the fear of being who you are often times as a black child and black man we have outside influences that cause us to follow the wrong things. I want kids and men to be okay with following the upbringing that their mom, dad, and grandmother taught them. Don’t be scared to be who you are. Have no fear of being yourself.”

Brown credits his mother and grandmother for his upbringing. He said he always listened to an inner voice telling him to make the right decision.

At one point in his childhood, Brown says his mother saw a change in him veering off in the wrong direction. She quickly sent him to North Carolina to live with his father who was a strict disciplinarian.

Brown says that was what he needed and his dad got him in line.

He graduated high school in North Carolina and returned home. Years later in 2003 he graduated from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management.

Chapter seven of the book is entitled “Right Circle.”

“For me, for a black boy it is who you are around the most. It is so important to choose the right friends and to know when to let some friends go,” said Brown.

Brown uses the analogy of video gamers who use “cheat codes” to make it through the most challenging levels. He says his book provides the “cheat codes” to being successful by feeding yourself with positive things.

“You have to outwork everybody. Everybody is trying to reach a certain level and it isn’t going to be given to you,” said Brown, “The Jay Z’s and the Puffy’s are so far away. They are dreaming about these guys but they are so far away. But I am right here.”

This week the legendary motivational speaker, Les Brown reached out to Patrick Brown after hearing about his book.

You can find Lost Black Boys on Amazon.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.