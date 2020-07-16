Advertisement

Cenla casinos thrive as COVID-19 impacts gaming industry

Area casinos increase migration efforts to prevent coronavirus spread
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, (KALB) - As COVID-19 cases soar, casinos across Central Louisiana are adapting to the changes to keep their visitors safe.

Jena Choctaw Pines Casino in Dry Prong is going beyond just requiring their customers to wear a face mask.

“All guest team members have their temperatures taken and they’re required to wear a mask,” Ray Spera, General Manager of Jena Choctaw Pines Casino said. “When we reopened, we did so as a non-smoking facility.”

Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville just announced they’re also smoke-free. General Manager Jody Madigan said the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Tribal Council agreed to follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate on July 11.

“They made the recommendation that we follow the Governor’s order,” Madigan said. “We were already doing that at a team level.”

Gov. Edwards’ mandate came with the closure of bars. Closures and capacity restrictions have been harmful to the gaming industry. Casinos across Louisiana and nationwide are announcing layoffs and shutdowns, but Cenla casinos seem to have hit the jackpot.

“We typically don’t share results...but business volumes, at least from a gaming perspective, have exceeded my expectations,” Spera said. He also said the casino is looking to fill several positions and that all employees received pay during the shutdown.

Paragon is also seeing growth.

“Patron spending has been up, we’ve seen an increase in visitors from our regional markets,” Madigan said. “Additionally based on what we’ve seen from our local markets, it’s very evident our local patrons wanted to get back to paragon.”

As coronavirus cases surge, there is a fear of more restrictions and an additional shutdown, but local casino leaders are hopeful we will flatten the curve like before.

“We are always hopeful that where we stand in a Phase II scenario will remain in place,” Spera said. “Our concern was the safety of our guests and team members.“

”We’re the largest employer in the parish,” Madigan said. “We’re very vital to the local economy. We would like to stay open to provide jobs and economic growth.”

