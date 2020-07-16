Advertisement

Cottonport restaurant turns into roadside attraction as people flock from across the state for wild drinks

Owner says she's happy to be bringing families together during the pandemic
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - On the bayou in Cottonport you’ll find the Bayou Snowball and Sandwich Shop, a longtime eatery with a new twist that’s a feast for the eyes and mouth. Owner Ashley Gremillion says when her day job as a hairstylist shut down during the stay-at-home order she began experimenting at her restaurant, turning simple malts and snowballs into sugary works of art. “I just got in there and I just started creating things,” says Gremillion.

Ashley Gremillion makes the "Ocean Extreme" that is served with gummy sea creatures and a gummy alligator.
Ashley Gremillion makes the "Ocean Extreme" that is served with gummy sea creatures and a gummy alligator.(KALB)

After customers began posting photos to social media of drinks like the “Watermelon Boss” and the “King of Chocolate”, the shop went viral, and even more people started showing up. “It started from Mamou started coming down, Ville Platte, Eunice,” says Gremillion. “I actually had to hire a cop to control traffic because it was just overwhelming.”

The staff of Bayou Snowball and Sandwich Shop has been working hard since the drinks went viral.
The staff of Bayou Snowball and Sandwich Shop has been working hard since the drinks went viral.(KALB)

The restaurant has turned into a roadside attraction, with some of the sugar seekers visiting Cottonport for the first time. “There’s not much here, like small town, so it’s good that we’re getting noticed and getting on the map for something,” says one customer. Gremillion says, “I’ve had them come in limos bringing their kids for birthday parties. It’s just been overwhelming, the support.”

The "Extreme Freak Cake Shake" is one of many creative drinks on the menu that has people driving in from across the state.
The "Extreme Freak Cake Shake" is one of many creative drinks on the menu that has people driving in from across the state.(Bayou Snowball and Sandwich Shop)

Gremillion says the best part of it all is that these drinks have brought families together for some pretty sweet memories. “They would pull blankets out, get on the bayou and just have a good family-old-time family gathering. It was a blessing to see the families come together with their kids.”

The Bayou Snowball and Sandwich Shop is open seven days a week on Front Street in Cottonport. Prices for the wild drinks range from $5-15. They also serve food.

