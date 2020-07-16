Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana nearly doubling distribution due to COVID-19

Call 318-445-2773 for assistance
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana continues to remain open and fully operational during the pandemic.

Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez told KALB their food supply is still doing well, despite the growing need for food in the community.

With kids out of school and many out of work, Velez said many families are now getting help from the food bank who may not have needed food during the start of the pandemic.

With SNAP and unemployment benefits scheduled to run out at the end of the month, Velez predicts more people will need help from the food bank in the near future.

The facility is offering coronavirus relief food boxes to anyone regardless of income, however, everyone will have to have an application that volunteers will fill out on their behalf. They just ask that you bring a valid I.D. and proof of income.

“Compared to what we did last year in distribution, we are up, we’ve almost doubled that distribution at the same time. And so it’s created quite a challenge for our team. Thank goodness everyone is still healthy and safe and just doing unbelievable things to help the less fortunate in our community.”

Jayne Wright-Velez, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

If someone has tested positive for the coronavirus and needs food, they’re encouraged to call the food bank directly to potentially set up a no-contact delivery.

The distribution site just received an almost $30,000 donation from ‘Woodmen Life’ through Feeding America.

The proceeds will go toward relief effort expenses such as rent and fuel for the five refrigerated coolers outside the food bank facility.

In the next few weeks, Velez said they’ll be looking for warehouse staff. If you’re interested in applying, you can send an email to Jobs@FBCenla.org.

