Fort Polk discusses their mask policy

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - When people visit Fort Polk, they will need to make sure that they have a face mask.

Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, took to Facebook live to provide an update about wearing masks.

"We do not have that much of a change across our installation," BG Frank said. "Mask wearing, we are already customed to doing that, and in several other locations, we have now directed the wearing of masks across the installation."

Fort Polk also reduced the travel radius for soldiers, from 100 miles to 55 miles. The new travel radius allows for soldiers to travel to the Alexandria airport, but not into Lake Charles.

