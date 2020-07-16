Full and twin size beds recalled by Crate and Barrel
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WAFB) - Crate and Barrel recalled beds sold between December of 2018 and January of 2020. Over 2,440 beds are included.
Two foot injuries resulted from headboards attached to the beds separating from the frame. The company reported 9 cases of that specific issue happening in total.
Contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement by calling 800-451-8217 if your Parke model twin or full size bed has the info below printed on the bed’s headboard.
|Description
|SKU NUMBER
|PARKE WHITE TWIN BED
|206538
|PARKE WHITE FULL BED
|206648
|PARKE NAVY TWIN BED
|206732
|PARKE NAVY FULL BED
|206888
|PARKE CHARCOAL TWIN BED
|206935
|PARKE CHARCOAL FULL BED
|206978
