Full and twin size beds recalled by Crate and Barrel

This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame.
This recall involves Crate and Barrel Parke model twin and full platform beds with a wood headboard and frame.(Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WAFB) - Crate and Barrel recalled beds sold between December of 2018 and January of 2020. Over 2,440 beds are included.

Two foot injuries resulted from headboards attached to the beds separating from the frame. The company reported 9 cases of that specific issue happening in total.

Contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement by calling 800-451-8217 if your Parke model twin or full size bed has the info below printed on the bed’s headboard.

DescriptionSKU NUMBER
PARKE WHITE TWIN BED206538
PARKE WHITE FULL BED206648
PARKE NAVY TWIN BED206732
PARKE NAVY FULL BED206888
PARKE CHARCOAL TWIN BED206935
PARKE CHARCOAL FULL BED206978

