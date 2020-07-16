Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs tort reform bill

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed into a law a bill aimed at lowering car insurance rates. The so-called “Tort Reform” bill makes changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation rules, aimed at lessening the money people can win against insurance companies and businesses in car accident lawsuits.

The Republican-backed bill was a main priority for business lobbyists and candidates in the last election. The governor’s signature was expected after Republican leaders negotiated a deal in the special session. Edwards vetoed the first version of the bill.

The law represents a significant victory for business organizations that worked to elect Republican lawmakers in 2019 who pledged to push for changes.

Supporters claim the effort will lower the state’s car insurance rates, some of the highest in the nation, by making litigation less lucrative. Opponents call it a giveaway to business.

