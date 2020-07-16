Advertisement

Holy Savior Menard High School’s plan for re-opening

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard High School will return to school like they originally planned. Students will return on campus for classes on Friday, August 7.

Principal Chris Gatlin says that as long as the state stays in Phase II, they’ll continue with that plan because of the 24 to 1 student-teacher ratio. He foresees several students choosing the virtual learning option because of underlying medical conditions. For those students, Menard has purchased cameras and microphones, so the students can stay connected daily. The students are also encouraged to use their own devices, and if they do not have one, the school will provide them one.

Masks will be required. However, circumstances like P.E. classes will dictate if students wear masks at that time.

The school will set up three locations for students and faculty to get their temperature checked daily, and if anyone’s temperature is above 100.4, they will be placed in isolation.

Gatlin says the school has worked hard with a medical team to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We also created a panel of physicians, local physicians here that we met over the summer that have given us some guidelines on how to keep our kids safe. Safety is our number one thing that we want to do, but we also think that getting them back to that normal, social, emotional educational experience is important as well,” said Gatlin.

Menard will only allow one or two classes at a time to be physically present for mass on campus. The other classes will stay in their classrooms where the mass will be live-streamed to them. The sacraments will be brought to the classes for the students to receive.

