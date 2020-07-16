Longleaf Hospital expanding to help the military population

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Longleaf Hospital hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially announce the opening of their new expansion facility that will open on July 17. The brand new 13 and a half million dollar expansion facility has been in the works for the last 12 months.

The CEO of Longleaf Hospital, Claire Hick, said, “That investment is for adding 40 more beds to our facility. We are now one of the largest behavioral health hospitals in Louisiana at 139 beds.”

The expansion of the behavioral health hospital will include lounges, quiet rooms, a weight room, and a yoga room. The new facility is specifically for the military population to help those in the F.L.A.G.S. program.

“Our F.L.A.G.S. program stands for “Forgiving Losses and Gaining Strength” and that program makes a phenomenal difference in a veteran’s life or active duty military,” said Hick.

Miranda Morley, the mother of a serviceman who was a patient at Longleaf in 2018, explains how the hospital saved her son’s life. Morley said, “I actually thought when he arrived here, I had been preparing for the last year to either get a call that we were going to have to bury him or bury someone as a result of his poor decision making. So for us, Longleaf was a saving grace for us.”

Morley says in October her son will be celebrating two years of sobriety, and she gives all the credit to the staff at Longleaf. “Thank you! Thank you for giving my son back to me better than he was before he left for the Army,” said Morley.

The expansion will add 100 more jobs to the staff, both in clinical and non-clinical positions. These additional positions will be used to help take care of more patients. As of last year, Longleaf treated 3,600 patients.

