LSUA Reacts to City of Alexandria hosting 2021 NAIA Tournament Opening Rounds

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2021 NAIA Tournament opening rounds will be hosted at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, and LSUA is excited to compete right in their backyard.

Here are some reactions from both LSUA Head Coaches, Larry Cordaro and Bob Austin, and Athletic Director, Adam Jonson:

JONSON: “This says a lot about not only LSUA, but Central Louisiana,” Athletic Director, Adam Jonson said. “It took several months, but lucky for us, there’s a lot of things we do at our conference tournament, that we’ve hosted twice, that are copy and paste. So, the NAIA not only has a plan written of what we wanted to do, but something to look at and say ‘this is the type of tournaments they have hosted'” he added.

CORDARO: “We’ve come a long way for us to bring a national tournament to a city of champions,” Men’s Head Coach, Larry Cordaro said. “We’ve won a conference tournament here and we lost one this year, so we are one-in-one in this building when it comes to tournaments. However, we have a chance to start a National Championship run right here in our backyard. That’s home-court advantage-something to look forward to,” he added.

AUSTIN: “It’s huge to obviously have your home teams playing in a National Tournament environment in your town,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Head Coach, Bob Austin said. “The fans can come out hollering, and they also get to see some of the top level teams from across the country play. If you’re a fan of basketball, you’ll be a fan of this because that’s going to be a lot of good basketball coming to town,” he added.

