MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl cancelled; ESPN Events releases statement

Because of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) suspending its fall sports season, ESPN Events released the following statements:
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Because of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) suspending its fall sports season, ESPN Events released the following statements:

Statement from ESPN Events

“Due to the MEAC’s announcement of the cancellation of fall sports, both the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl are cancelled for the 2020 season. Ticket refunds will be available through Ticketmaster.

Quote from John T. Grant, Executive Director

“We understand and respect the conference’s decision. The impact of COVID-19 on the Black and African-American community remains at the forefront of assuring everyone’s safety. HBCUs are an integral part of college football and the MEAC’s absence will undoubtedly be a void this season. We appreciate the support of our sponsors, partners, and fans of the Grambling Tigers and South Carolina State Bulldogs who were set to kick off the 2020 season. We look forward to the return of both the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl next year.”

