New colonel comes to Fort Polk after duty in Iraq

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk will say “goodbye” to one commander and “hello” to another. On Monday morning, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division held their change of command ceremony.

Colonel (Col.) Kendall Clarke will be leaving Fort Polk to head to the Pentagon for new orders. Col. Matthew Hardman will take his place, coming from Baghdad, Iraq, where he served as the Chief of Staff for Security-Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy.

"You have all the tools and all the resources you need to be successful," Col. Clarke said while leaving his old unit. "The nation is proud of you. I'm proud of you. Just keep focusing on your mission. Implement that discipline [and] action to protect the mission, and when in doubt attack."

"Every day, I'm trying to be the best I can be," Col. Hardman said. "Be accountable to myself, be accountable to my family, be accountable to the nation. And every day, lean into it and getter every single day."

Col. Hardman will also be bringing his wife and 11-year-old twins with him to central Louisiana.

