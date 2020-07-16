Roosevelt L. Johnson is running for Alexandria City Councilman At-Large

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Roosevelt Johnson is running for the Alexandria City Councilman At-Large position. He made that announcement in front of several people that were gathered at Bringhurst Park in Alexandria, La on Thursday, July 16.

Johnson previously held the position of District Councilman once, City Council President three times, and Councilman At-Large three times. Johnson was defeated by Gerber Porter for the District 2 Council position in the 2018 election.

In his campaign, Johnson says he’s concerned with the work that Joe Fuller, the current Councilman At-Large, has done especially with the area of public works and the outlook of public funding.

Johnson has been known for going door to door for campaigning but will not this year due to COVID-19. Instead, he will use social media platforms to get his campaign to the public.

Johnson’s slogan for his campaign is “Leadership Matters: People, Planning, Progress.”

“Our campaign is about love, not hate. Our campaign is about what we can do together as a great city. What can we do for central Louisiana. That’s what it all means, because Mr. Fuller has not in four years gotten the job done. He has four more years, but I just don’t see it. I am asking the city to vote for people, progress, and planning to make sure that we’re working to lead the way for a great Alexandria for all people,” said Johnson.

