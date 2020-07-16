Advertisement

Roosevelt L. Johnson is running for Alexandria City Councilman At-Large

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Roosevelt Johnson is running for the Alexandria City Councilman At-Large position. He made that announcement in front of several people that were gathered at Bringhurst Park in Alexandria, La on Thursday, July 16.

Johnson previously held the position of District Councilman once, City Council President three times, and Councilman At-Large three times. Johnson was defeated by Gerber Porter for the District 2 Council position in the 2018 election.

In his campaign, Johnson says he’s concerned with the work that Joe Fuller, the current Councilman At-Large, has done especially with the area of public works and the outlook of public funding.

Johnson has been known for going door to door for campaigning but will not this year due to COVID-19. Instead, he will use social media platforms to get his campaign to the public.

Johnson’s slogan for his campaign is “Leadership Matters: People, Planning, Progress.”

“Our campaign is about love, not hate. Our campaign is about what we can do together as a great city. What can we do for central Louisiana. That’s what it all means, because Mr. Fuller has not in four years gotten the job done. He has four more years, but I just don’t see it. I am asking the city to vote for people, progress, and planning to make sure that we’re working to lead the way for a great Alexandria for all people,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisiana College, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini announce Cabrini Scholars program

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Louisiana College have partnered to establish the Cabrini Scholars program to provide economic support for nursing students.

News

Gov. Edwards announces emergency rental assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Funding will assist renters experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

Nearly 6,000 in Rapides Parish sign up for virtual school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Thousands of Rapides Parish families are choosing to take the virtual-only option for school.

News

Down Home LA: A picture-perfect corner of Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
Palmetto Island State Park has something for everyone, and shows off the best parts of the bayou state.

Latest News

News

Holy Savior Menard High School’s plan for re-opening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Menard High School will open its campus back up for students to return to in person classes on August 7th.

News

Cenla casinos thrive as COVID-19 impacts gaming industry

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
COVID-19 is raising the stakes for the gaming industry. Local casino continue to thrive as the virus forces nationwide casino layoffs and closures.

News

Interview: Luke Letlow - Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Luke Letlow discusses his run for the 5th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Ralph Abraham.

News

Gov. Edwards signs tort reform bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The so-called “Tort Reform” bill makes changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation rules.

State

Gov. Edwards signs tort reform bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steven Maxwell
Governor John Bel Edwards has signed into a law a bill aimed at lowering car insurance rates.

News

Cottonport restaurant turns into roadside attraction as people flock from across the state for wild drinks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
An Avoyelles Parish restaurant is turning ordinary drinks into sugary works of art and attracting people from across the state.