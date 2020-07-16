School board to vote Thursday on renaming Lee High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the regular East Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m., members will vote on the renaming of Lee High School.

The EBR Parish School Board Lee High Renaming Committee selected three names as finalists after thousands of suggestions.

The committee selected the following three names as finalists to rename the high school originally named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The final three names are:

Liberty Magnet High School

Louisiana Magnet High School

PBS Pinchback Magnet High School

Superintendent Warren Drake presented those names for review. Drake can recommend a name to the EBR School Board, the school board will have the final say.

Over 5,000 people participated in the survey.

The 13-person renaming committee is filled with former teachers, students, community members, and more.

The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.