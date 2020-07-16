Advertisement

SWAC Football Virtual Media Days rescheduled for August 5-7

Southwestern Athletic Conference logo
Southwestern Athletic Conference logo(AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KALB) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced that its upcoming SWAC Football Virtual Media Days initially slated for July 22-24 has been rescheduled for August 5-7.

The rescheduling of football media days now aligns with recently adopted league policy that allows student-athletes in the sport of football to report to campus no earlier than July 25 for all SWAC member institutions.

The 2020 SWAC Football Virtual Media Days will be headlined by all ten league head coaches along with one student-athlete from each program.

The three-day event which is slated to be broadcast on the SWAC Digital Network (SDN), will also feature a special address by SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland to kick-off event coverage on opening day.  

Any media interested in covering the event can obtain registration information by emailing a.roberts@swac.org. A complete listing of student-athletes scheduled to participate along with the overall event schedule will be released closer to the event start date.   

