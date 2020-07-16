Zion Williamson departs Orlando for urgent family medical matter

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson departed Orlando Thursday morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter, according to the team.

He intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Under NBA rules in the “bubble” at Orlando, there are excused absences for family emergencies. Returning would require four days in quarantine as long as the player tested negative while he was gone.

In 19 regular season games this season, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points on 58.9% shooting from the field. The Pelicans are set to restart their season on July 30th against the Utah Jazz.

