Alex Trebek is ‘feeling great’ in latest health update

Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
(CNN) - Alex Trebek took to social media to update the world on his health. The “Jeopardy” host is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.\

On Thursday, he showed off a new look in a video message posted on the game show’s official Twitter account.

“Hello, everyone. I hope you’re all doing well during these difficult times. As many of you know, whenever there’s a break in our “Jeopardy” tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair. Clearly, I’ve been doing that while waiting for us to safely return to the studio, which I hope will be very, very soon. Now, in the meantime, I’m here at home recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy episodes that will be coming up in July. For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy show I ever hosted, mustache and all. I’d also like to take this opportunity to give you a quick health update. I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though. It does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out on July 21. Once again, I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September. Meanwhile, my wish for all of you stay safe.”

The new book Trebek was speaking about is his memoir “The Answer is...: Reflections on My Life.” It’s slated to be released the day before his 80th birthday.

