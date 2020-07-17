Louisiana College, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini announce Cabrini Scholars program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Louisiana College have partnered to establish the Cabrini Scholars program to provide economic support for nursing students.

In a press conference, LC President Dr. Rick Brewer and CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital CEO, Chris Karam announced Thursday the Cabrini Scholars program, which will provide grant money to eligible students enrolled in the college’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“Our missions are similar,” CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital CEO, Chris Karam said of the college and the hospital, both build on Christian faith and principles. “Cabrini spends a lot of time and money recruiting and training qualified health-care personnel, and this is a way we can help them know they’ll have well-trained, well-educated nurses,” he added.

To be eligible to apply, students must have successfully completed at least one semester of their ABSN program. Grants will be provided in units of $5,000, and students may be awarded grants up to two times.

“There’s a tremendous need for nurses here in Central Louisiana,” Cabrini CEO, Chris Karam said. “As a result of that, if you are an individual that comes into the hospital and has to wait in the emergency department because they are holding you there - that’s because there aren’t bed upstairs often. The reason for that is because we don’t have the staffing for the beds,” he added.

For a grant of $5,000, a student must make a 24-month commitment of full-time employment as a registered nurse at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. A $10,000 grant requires a 36-month commitment.

Credit is given for previous college/university courses, but there are pre-requisites that must be completed to provide the foundation for success of the program.

The December 2019 ABSN graduates from Louisiana College, who took the licensure exam in 2020, had a 100% pass rate.

“We are going to provide Cabrini with nurses that will serve at least the minimum of two to three, and hopefully more years,” Louisiana College President, Dr. Rick Brewer said. “It’s an investment in the future, and an investment in these young people,” he added.

Applications for the Cabrini Scholars program are available on the Louisiana College website. All other details of the program are available on the grant application.

