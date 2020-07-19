The community celebrates a local woman’s 90th birthday in the midst of a pandemic

CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The sound of firetrucks sirens filled the air as a parade line made its way down Wadsworth Street in Cheneyville.

"It makes me feel wonderful to know that I have friends that will come out in this heat and drive-by just to say happy birthday," Doris Earnest said. "That means the world to me."

Earnest turns 90 years-old on July 25, but the community celebrated her birthday Saturday (July 18). Earnest's age group is the most at risk for the COVID-19 virus, which is the reason why the community decided to have a drive-thru birthday party for her.

"We're blessed to still have our mother with us," Marily Jackson, Earnest's daughter, said. "We are blessed that she's in good health and has friends and family [members] who think she is pretty wonderful."

Many people know Doris for her community service with the Christian Women's group organization, where's helped bake 6,000 cookies and donate school supplies.

"This is the most fabulous woman in Cheneyville," Adell Luke, a participant in the drive-thru birthday party said. "She just an amazing woman. I told her I want to be like her when I grow up."

An inspiration to all, and it showed as the line extended around the block.

"I've been blessed in so many ways with a wonderful family and friends," Earnest said. "It means so much to me."

Despite the fact it’s not your traditional celebration, who says quarantine style can’t be fun.

