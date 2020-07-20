Advertisement

100 kids to receive free school uniforms

(Source: KALB)
(Source: KALB)(KALB)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army) - The Salvation Army Alexandria, in partnership with Louisiana Charities Trust, will take applications to help 100 children with school uniforms July 22 - 24.

Each child will receive five shirts and five pairs of pants from Caplan’s. To apply, parents must call 318-442-0445 to schedule an appointment. Parents will need to present a state or federal issued photo ID and a school ID for the children.

“The Salvation Army Alexandria is blessed and thankful to partner with Louisiana Charities Trust to supply uniforms to children to aid families during the COVID-19 crisis. We look forward to meeting the families and are happy that we are able to help our community in this way,” said Major Tim Williford, The Salvation Army Alexandria Corps Officer.

Copyright 2020 The Salvation Army. All rights reserved.

