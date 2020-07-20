Advertisement

AG Landry says recent protests may be to blame for spike in COVID-19 cases

By Steven Maxwell
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The back and forth between Gov. Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over mask mandates continues. This time, Landry says recent protests may be to blame for a spike in cases.

Landry wrote a letter to the governor on Monday in a series of letters between the two over the past few days. The political squabble started when the attorney general said the governor’s mask mandate may be unconstitutional.

Now, Landry said the governor was quick to shut down nightclubs and bars but then praised people when they protested in large crowds.

Landry says, ”You have taken no responsibility for allowing this to happen or for cheering it on without admonitions... you did not seem greatly concerned about the possibility that these young people might go visit grandma and grandpa at the time... the concern, under the law, is that you have seemed to pick and choose who receives the brunt of your executive authority”.

Last week, the governor responded to Landry, saying he has the support of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force. You can read Landry’s letter here:

Posted by Steven Maxwell on Monday, July 20, 2020

