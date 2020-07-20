Advertisement

Back-and-forth continues between Landry, Edwards

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The back-and-forth between Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards continues.

Last Wednesday, Landry issued an opinion that Edwards’ executive order closing bars and imposing a statewide mask mandate was unconstitutional. Edwards followed that with a letter to Landry, writing “everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.”

Now, the Attorney General has responded with a three-page letter back to the governor, criticizing Edwards for applauding protesters gathering in groups, but shutting down bars due to COVID-19.

“After seeing your lack of admonition of those violating your guidelines, surely others – especially those in similar age groups – figured that if it was okay to gather in the streets in large numbers without social distancing or other protective measures, surely it was okay to gather in large groups at locations like nightclubs and bars,” Landry writes.

“In the last few weeks, the spike of virus cases is predominantly in the same age groups we saw take to the streets and then to the nightclubs and bars. Yet, you have taken no responsibility for allowing this to happen or for cheering it on without admonitions. You did not seem greatly concerned about the possibility that these young people might go visit grandma and grandpa at the time.”

Read the documents below:

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH: Gov. Edwards extends Phase 2 order another two weeks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Louisiana

State

Juveniles again account for majority of La. sex trafficking victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
Juveniles make up 58.6 percent of human trafficking victims reported through Louisiana’s social services agency in 2019.

Education

New Orleans public school students will not return to the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
All New Orleans public school students will begin the new school year under a virtual learning setting.

VOD Recordings

CJOA Back to School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stephanie Ford previews the CJOA Back to School Grab and Go.

VOD Recordings

Nancy Noles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Time to register for the Adult Art Class at the AMOA. Nancy Noles has the details.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Michael Polozola

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time to get those gardens ready for the Fall. The LSU Agcenter's Michael Polozola with some helpful gardening tips to get you started.

News

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

News

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is 'no longer with the department.'

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Dr. Holcombe explains why insurance cards are needed for no-cost COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Holcombe answers insurance card questions.

News

Qualifying: Many parishes put changes in place due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Qualifying for the November election begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday in parishes across the state.