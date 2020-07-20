Back-and-forth continues between Landry, Edwards

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The back-and-forth between Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards continues.

Last Wednesday, Landry issued an opinion that Edwards’ executive order closing bars and imposing a statewide mask mandate was unconstitutional. Edwards followed that with a letter to Landry, writing “everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.”

Now, the Attorney General has responded with a three-page letter back to the governor, criticizing Edwards for applauding protesters gathering in groups, but shutting down bars due to COVID-19.

“After seeing your lack of admonition of those violating your guidelines, surely others – especially those in similar age groups – figured that if it was okay to gather in the streets in large numbers without social distancing or other protective measures, surely it was okay to gather in large groups at locations like nightclubs and bars,” Landry writes.

“In the last few weeks, the spike of virus cases is predominantly in the same age groups we saw take to the streets and then to the nightclubs and bars. Yet, you have taken no responsibility for allowing this to happen or for cheering it on without admonitions. You did not seem greatly concerned about the possibility that these young people might go visit grandma and grandpa at the time.”

Read the documents below:

