NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Organizers of the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival have postponed the 18th annual event until 2021.

The group made the announcement on Facebook citing the safety of vendors and guests and the entire community.

After months of discussion and reviewing all options the festival committee along with local officials have decided to... Posted by Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival on Friday, July 17, 2020

