Geaux Get Tested: Back-to-School Blitz

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A unique time-sensitive opportunity is available to anyone who wants or needs to be tested for COVID-19 with a four-day turnaround for test results. Testing will be at the Exhibition Hall next to the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

This limited event will be held Monday-Wednesday-Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday, July 21, 2020, through Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The event is open to everyone, no symptoms required. This collaborative effort between the Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard is meant to encourage parents, students, teachers, school employees, bus drivers, etc., to be tested before school begins. Although a negative test is only valid for the day of testing, officials will be able to identify positive individuals so they can self isolate and alert their close contacts to quarantine and test.

There will be no out of pocket expense. A telephone number and email address will be required for notifications. Each person tested will receive a bag with 5 masks for use at home, work or school.

