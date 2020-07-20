Advertisement

Local church agrees with Gov. Edwards’ call for statewide prayer, fasting for those affected by COVID-19

KALB FILE PHOTO: A student participates at a May Crowning ceremony at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.
KALB FILE PHOTO: A student participates at a May Crowning ceremony at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.(KALB/Valerie Daigle)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Father Daniel O’Conner, pastor at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Alexandria, is echoing calls for prayers statewide as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Edwards asked citizens across the state to pray and fast, starting Monday. The governor asked that people participate, regardless of their denomination.

O’Conner said it’s important to lean on your faith, not just during troubling times.

“Prayer and fasting help us to recognize our need for God,” O’Conner said. “Prayer is not so much meant to change God but it’s meant to change us, to make us more open to God’s will and more open to recognizing our need for god in our lives.”

The statewide fast and prayer last until Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Fields reacts to death of civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Mayor Clarence Fields issues statement following the passing of Civil Rights leader, Rep. John Lewis.

News

COVID-19 cancels festival in Natchitoches

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Organizers of the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival have postponed the 18th annual event until 2021.

News

LC awarded grant of over $110K to ‘Step Up’ community fitness

Updated: 1 hours ago
The fitness trail was created more than 40 years ago by Parrish Fuller of Oakdale

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Make a forearm flashlight!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Make a forearm flashlight!

VOD Recordings

RPL school supply giveaway

Updated: 4 hours ago
RPL school supply giveaway

VOD Recordings

Superintendent James Williams

Updated: 4 hours ago
Superintendent James Williams

News

100 kids to receive free school uniforms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Each child will receive five shirts and five pairs of pants from Caplan’s.

News

Geaux Get Tested: Back-to-School Blitz

Updated: 6 hours ago
Geaux Get Tested!

News

7/20 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast