Local church agrees with Gov. Edwards’ call for statewide prayer, fasting for those affected by COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Father Daniel O’Conner, pastor at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Alexandria, is echoing calls for prayers statewide as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Edwards asked citizens across the state to pray and fast, starting Monday. The governor asked that people participate, regardless of their denomination.

O’Conner said it’s important to lean on your faith, not just during troubling times.

“Prayer and fasting help us to recognize our need for God,” O’Conner said. “Prayer is not so much meant to change God but it’s meant to change us, to make us more open to God’s will and more open to recognizing our need for god in our lives.”

The statewide fast and prayer last until Wednesday.

