Mayor Fields reacts to death of civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long term congressmen died Friday. He was 80 years old. The impact of his legacy is being felt in Central Louisiana as well.

Governor John Bel Edwards ordered flags at half-staff to pay tribute to the civil rights activist.

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields commended his accomplishments and said he’s tried to follow the example Rep. Lewis set.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman John Lewis. It’s a huge loss for not just African-American elected officials like myself, but for leadership across our Country.”

“In my mind, John Lewis’ legacy will be that of one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights movement ever produced - and for that, I am eternally grateful!” Fields said in a statement. “His boldness - his activism - his dedication to standing up to injustice - will be what I remember about him most.”

Rep. Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis is also known for leading the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.