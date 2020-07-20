Advertisement

Mayor Fields reacts to death of civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

This mural in Atlanta honors civil rights leader John Lewis.
This mural in Atlanta honors civil rights leader John Lewis.(WRDW)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long term congressmen died Friday. He was 80 years old. The impact of his legacy is being felt in Central Louisiana as well.

Governor John Bel Edwards ordered flags at half-staff to pay tribute to the civil rights activist.

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields commended his accomplishments and said he’s tried to follow the example Rep. Lewis set.

“In my mind, John Lewis’ legacy will be that of one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights movement ever produced - and for that, I am eternally grateful!” Fields said in a statement. “His boldness - his activism - his dedication to standing up to injustice - will be what I remember about him most.”

Rep. Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Lewis is also known for leading the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

