NFL players will receive daily COVID-19 tests the first two weeks of training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL and its players reached agreement on COVID-19 testing during training camp. They would require daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp.

After the two week mark, if the positive test rate is below 5% for players, coaches, and staff, the league would scale back to testing every other day. If the positive test rate is not below 5%, they will continue with daily testing until such time as it falls below that number.

Test results are expected within 24 hours.

Training camps begin around the NFL on July 28.

The first time players, coaches, and staff arrive at the facility, they need to test negative twice before being allowed in.

If a player tests positive but has no symptoms, he can return to the facility 10 days after the first positive test, or if he receives two consecutive negative tests within five days of the initial positive test. If the player has a positive test and symptoms, he can return after at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.